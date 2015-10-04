FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flash floods kill at least 12 in southeast France
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 4, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Flash floods kill at least 12 in southeast France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Flooding caused by torrential rain in the Alpes-Maritimes region in southeast France caused at least 12 deaths, the French president’s office said on Sunday.

The downpour hit the region, which lies on the Mediterranean coast and borders Italy, on Saturday evening.

Local authorities said the flooding led to the closure of the A8 motorway and the train station in the resort town of Cannes. In Nice, a soccer match in the French first division was abandoned midway due to the rain. (Reporting by Matthis Galante; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.