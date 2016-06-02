FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
France to declare state of natural catastrophe in flood-hit areas
June 2, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

France to declare state of natural catastrophe in flood-hit areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - France will declare a state of natural catastrophe in the areas most affected by flooding in recent days, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

Hollande told a conference of mayors in Paris that the measure would be taken in the next council of ministers and that the government would immediately activate a support fund for municipalities hit by climate events.

Heavy rains have swollen rivers in large parts of Northern Europe. Several low-lying cities in France are partly under water and the river Seine in Paris was at its highest level in years. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

