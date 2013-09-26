French book retailer Fnac plans to cut 180 jobs

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French books and music retailer Fnac said on Thursday it planned to cut 180 jobs in its French music division as sales remain on a downward slope.

The company, which employs 16,000 staff, said the music retail market had lost about 60 percent in value between 2006 and 2012. The job cuts will be in shops outside Paris.

Fnac shares were relisted on the French bourse in June at 22 euros per share and slid to 14.6 euros in July but had been on an upward path since then and closed at 19.75 euros on Thursday.

In the past two years, Fnac has been closing underperforming shops. It has also recently widened its product offering to include games, toys and household products.

Founded in 1954 by Trotskyites who wanted to make books and music more accessible to the masses, Fnac has been struggling to adapt to the 21st century, hit by music piracy and fierce competition from Internet retailers such as Amazon.

Fnac has a network of 170 shops, of which 103 in France. In 2012, the group had a turnover of 4.1 billion euros. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Evans)