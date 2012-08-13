FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, US to call for G20 meeting if needed on grain
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 13, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

France, US to call for G20 meeting if needed on grain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States and France are closely watching rising grain and soy prices and will be ready to call for an emergency meeting of G20 agricultural officials if needed, France’s agricultural minister said on Monday.

“France ... and the United States remain attentive to any new fact that could justify a meeting of the rapid response forum,” Agricultural Minister Stephane Le Foll wrote in a statement.

Last month, France activated the G20 grain action body that deals with agricultural market information and said it would call an emergency meeting of the forum - which was created last year to manage market crises - if the grain situation in the United States and Russia were to worsen.

The United States, where severe drought has led to a global surge in cereal prices, will take over the helm of the grain action body in October over which France currently presides.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Daniel Flynn and Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.