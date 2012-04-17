GDF Suez workers block LNG ships in France - union

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Workers at GDF Suez liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in southern and western France were blocking the unloading of vessels to demand a better sharing out of profits, the CGT union said on Tuesday.

Two vessels were blocked at Fos Tonkin and Fos Cavaou near Marseille, the union said in a statement. The workers will not unload another vessel expected at the Montoir LNG terminal in western France, although the union did not say when the ship was due. All operations were expected to stop at the terminal.

French utility GDF Suez took full control of Britain’s International Power on Monday through a sweetened offer of 6.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion), leaving the world’s biggest independent power producer better placed to win contracts in fast-growing emerging markets. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)