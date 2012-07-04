FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM says gas prices to rise less than inflation
July 4, 2012

French PM says gas prices to rise less than inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday that gas prices in France would not rise more than the rate of inflation and that the government was preparing a plan to make gas and electricity more affordable for consumers.

“There is no question of the gas prices rising more than inflation,” Ayrault said on TF1 television.

“The government is preparing new measures so that French people pay an affordable price for both gas and electricity,” he added.

France’s Socialist government has previously said that it would seek to limit increases in the price of fuel to protect consumers.

