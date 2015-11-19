FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-French gas storage for winter seen sufficient - GRTGaz
November 19, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-French gas storage for winter seen sufficient - GRTGaz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - French gas storage levels for the 2015-2016 winter should be satisfactory even in the event of a prolonged cold snap, French gas grid operator GRTGaz said in its winter outlook on Thursday.

GRTGaz, majority-owned by gas group Engie, said the continuity of gas supply was assured and the network was ready to take in more supply from a new methane terminal in Dunkirk, northern France.

“The stock is slightly lower than last year, but it is higher than that of 2013-2014,” GRTGaz head Thierry Trouve said at a news conference.

In the 2013/14 winter, depleted inventories pushed GRTGaz to raise alarm and prompted tighter government regulation.

“We are starting this winter with a normal stock level,” Trouve said.

In a cold snap scenario, with temperatures at levels seen only every 50 years for three consecutive days, France could count on a surplus of 645 gigawatt-hour per day (GWH/d), the gas grid operator said in its outlook report. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Potter)

