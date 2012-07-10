France must retroactively raise gas tariffs-court

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - France’s top court canceled on Tuesday a decree freezing GDF Suez’ regulated gas tariffs from October to December 2011 and ordered the new government to apply a retroactive rise on the bill paid by households during that period.

The price rise could be as high as 10 percent to reflect supply costs, according to calculations carried out by France’s energy regulator CRE at the end of 2011.

The French government said on Monday it planned to cap the next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity at 2 percent, or inflation, from August 1.

No one at GDF Suez was immediately available for comment.