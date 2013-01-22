FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas leak causes strong odour in Paris and western France
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 5 years

Gas leak causes strong odour in Paris and western France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A gas leak at a factory in France left a strong odour over Paris and large areas in the western part of the country early on Tuesday, police said.

A police official told Reuters that a leak of mercaptan gas from a factory in Rouen, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of Paris, was responsible for the smell. He added there was no danger to the public.

A second police official in Paris said authorities were being flooded with calls from worried residents in the French capital.

A news website, Tendanceouest, said the leak was from a Lubrizol plant that makes oil additives. The website said the sulfur smell from the gas was causing migraines, irritations and nausea around Rouen.

Several Paris residents reported a very strong odor of diesel fuel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.