FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France may need to trim 2013 growth forecast -PM
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

France may need to trim 2013 growth forecast -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday that the government’s forecast for economic growth of 1.2 percent in 2013 may have to be revised downward slightly.

Most economists are much more bearish on the French economy than the government, seeing gross domestic product (GDP) more likely to grow between 0.5 and 1.0 percent next year following stagnant growth this year.

“Today, the hypothesis is based on 1.2 percent,” Ayrault said on France 2 television. “It may be necessary to reduce that a bit.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.