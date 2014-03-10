FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French central bank sees Q1 growth of 0.2 percent
March 10, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

French central bank sees Q1 growth of 0.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The French economy is set to grow by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, the central bank said on Monday, sticking with its first estimate.

That would mark a slight slowdown from the fourth quarter of last year, when the euro zone’s second-biggest economy grew 0.3 percent.

The Bank of France gave its forecast in its monthly business sentiment survey that showed that morale in the industrial sector fell slightly to 98 from 99 in January, just shy of its long-time average of 100. Confidence in the services sector remained static at 94, the same as January. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)

