FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French central bank sees Q1 growth of 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

French central bank sees Q1 growth of 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - France’s economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter, the central bank said on Monday, standing by its first two estimates.

That marked a slight slowdown from the fourth quarter of 2013, when the euro zone’s second-largest economy grew 0.3 percent.

The national statistics agency INSEE estimated last week that France eked growth of only 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year.

The Bank of France gave its forecast in its monthly business sentiment survey that showed that morale in the industrial sector rose to 99 in March, up from 98 and just shy of its long-time average of 100. Confidence in the services sector was unchanged at 94. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.