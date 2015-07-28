FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France fines Generali 5 mln euros for lacking laundering controls
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

France fines Generali 5 mln euros for lacking laundering controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - France’s ACPR financial sector regulator has fined Italian insurer Generali five million euros ($5.52 million) for failing to have sufficient money laundering controls in place.

ACPR inspectors found fault with internal money laundering and terrorism financing controls at the company’s French life insurance arm prior to 2012, the regulator said in a ruling.

“These failings can only be explained by insufficient attention towards these questions during the period prior to ACPR’s inspections,” the ACPR said.

Generali said in a statement that it had since taken measures to address the ACPR’s concerns by building up a team of 60 people and committing to invest 31 million euros to deal with the issue.

$1 = 0.9063 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.