UPDATE 3-German, French bonds grabbed on Greek fears

(New throughout) * German, French debt auctions strongly bid despite low yields * Scared by Greek crisis, investors seek safe havens * Markets give new French president the benefit of the doubt By Sarah Marsh and Leigh Thomas BERLIN/PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Investors snapped up French and German bonds at auctions on Wednesday, overlooking miserly yields as they sought out assets most likely to withstand the rising risk that Greece could leave the euro zone. The political situation in Athens, where anti-bailout momentum is gathering, has become so critical investors were prepared to accept returns that were the lowest ever offered on such debt, and not enough to compensate for expected inflation. Leftists opposed to the reforms agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund under a vital aid deal are favourites to win new Greek elections in June after talks to form a government failed. That prospect has raised fears the country could default and quit the euro, sending shockwaves through markets, and pushing borrowing costs for larger indebted states in the bloc such as Spain and Italy rapidly towards unsustainable levels. "We're hearing more and more talk about Greece leaving the euro zone, while this was a taboo subject a few months ago ... The result of the auctions just shows you how nervous markets are," said Viola Stork, fixed income analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen. A German auction on Wednesday of 4.1 billion euros of its benchmark July 2022 Bund drew above-average demand of 1.5 times the amount sold and produced Germany's lowest-ever cost of 10-year funds at an average 1.47 percent. The relative health of Germany's economy and public finances mean its debt, rated triple-A by all three major credit rating agencies, is among the world's safest and most liquid assets. The result contrasted with April's debut sale of the same bond, when a record low coupon of 1.75 percent stopped Germany attracting enough bids to cover the full amount offered - an illustration of how much sentiment has deteriorated in a month. Meanwhile, demand at an auction of French five-year bonds, the country's first sale of medium-term debt since Socialist Francois Hollande was elected president earlier this month, was nearly threefold the amount of debt on offer. France paid a record low cost of 1.72 percent as investors bid above-market prices to secure the bonds, which offer significantly higher returns than German, Dutch and other top-rated euro zone debt. France is still rated triple-A by Moody's and Fitch, but was downgraded to AA+ by Standard & Poor's in January as part of a mass downgrade of euro zone states. It also sold 1.182 billion euros of bonds linked to French and euro zone inflation rates in a separate auction with investors making bids worth 3.467 billion euros, also nearly three times the amount on offer. Some analysts saw the strong auction result as a sign that markets were encouraged by the outcome of Tuesday's meeting between Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at which they pledged to forge a joint approach in policy. Instead of renegotiating the Merkel-backed European agreement on budget discipline as some investors had feared before the election, they are now expected to complement it with a "growth pact". BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT French 10-year yields have fallen about 30 basis points to 2.86 percent from levels hit in late April when markets fretted about Hollande's anti-austerity rhetoric and were one percentage point lower than at the height of the crisis in November. "The diplomatic language coming from the meeting with Merkel was relatively reassuring and for the time being Hollande is being given the benefit of the doubt," Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said. She added, however, that if he went ahead with his pre-election promises to reverse some of the austerity steps taken by his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy, investors would start selling French bonds. Dealers said the main factor driving demand at Wednesday's auction, which came as worries about Greece prompted investors to dump riskier assets worldwide, was the relatively higher premium that French bonds offer compared with German debt. Previously-issued French five-year debt trading in secondary markets was yielding 1.75 percent on Wednesday, 120 basis points more than its German equivalent and 30 bps more compared with German 10-year Bunds. Other governments whose debt is perceived to offer shelter from storms in the euro zone have also seen their borrowing costs tumble in recent weeks, among them Britain, Japan, the United States and some Scandinavian countries. "Germany trades at very expensive levels and France is one of the alternatives now that the election is out of the way," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said. (Additional reporting by government bonds desk in London; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Catherine Evans)