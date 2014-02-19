FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Germany see eye-to-eye on taxing derivatives - Hollande
February 19, 2014

France, Germany see eye-to-eye on taxing derivatives - Hollande

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France and Germany share the same approach towards derivatives under a planned financial transaction tax, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

Paris and Berlin have led efforts to set up the tax from the start, but it has struggled to get off the ground with only 11 European countries signed up for it and divisions over what products it should cover.

“On derivatives, we have the same approach,” Hollande told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris, without elaborating. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

