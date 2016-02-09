FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German, French central bankers warn of over-reacting to Chinese slowdown
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

German, French central bankers warn of over-reacting to Chinese slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The French and German central bankers warned on Tuesday against over-reacting to signs of economic weakness coming from China that has helped trigger a recent bout of financial market volatility.

Speaking at a meeting of French and German central bank governors and finance ministers in Paris, Bundesbank governor Jens Weidmann warned against painting everything black and said he did not expect a sharp deterioration of the Chinese economy.

“I agree with Jens Weidmann that finiancial volatility is somewhat excessive. I think we need to look through the short-term (market) swings,” Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told journalists. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)

