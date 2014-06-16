Nobody in German government questions EU fiscal rules - finmin

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Nobody in the German government is casting doubt on European Union fiscal rules, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, reacting to comments by Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel that reform costs should included in deficit calculations.

“Nobody in the federal government is calling into question the Stability and Growth Pact. The existing rules offer enough flexibility to enable growth-friendly consolidation,” spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Annika Breidthardt)