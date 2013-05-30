FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande sticks to target to cut down unemployment
May 30, 2013

Hollande sticks to target to cut down unemployment

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday he was sticking to a target of reversing a growing unemployment trend by year-end, on the day when data showed that the number of jobless hit a fresh all-time high in April.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hollande said: “Despite this data, despite what it means for many French people individually or for their family, I maintain the goal of reversing the unemployment trend by year-end.”

