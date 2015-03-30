FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to invest in French military satellite programme - document
March 30, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Germany to invest in French military satellite programme - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany wants to invest 210 million euros ($228 million) in France’s new military Earth observation satellite programme in return for more access to images captured by the satellites, according to an internal parliamentary document seen by Reuters.

The German parliament’s budget committee still needs to approve the plan, the document showed.

In addition, Germany and France want to sign a technical agreement to collaborate on the development of a European drone, jointly with Italy, it showed.

$1 = 0.9220 euros Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Maria Sheahan

