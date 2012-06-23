France says Merkel coming to Paris Wednesday

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks in Paris on Wednesday, Hollande’s office said on Saturday, as the two try to square their differing positions ahead of a summit on euro zone crisis measures.

“They will discuss the upcoming EU summit, the international situation and future Franco-German exchanges,” the president’s office said in a statement.

A spokesman for the German government told Reuters earlier on Saturday the meeting would take place. Merkel and Hollande met with the leaders of Spain and Italy in Rome on Friday to prepare the ground for the June 28-29 European Union summit.