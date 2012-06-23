FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says Merkel coming to Paris Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

France says Merkel coming to Paris Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks in Paris on Wednesday, Hollande’s office said on Saturday, as the two try to square their differing positions ahead of a summit on euro zone crisis measures.

“They will discuss the upcoming EU summit, the international situation and future Franco-German exchanges,” the president’s office said in a statement.

A spokesman for the German government told Reuters earlier on Saturday the meeting would take place. Merkel and Hollande met with the leaders of Spain and Italy in Rome on Friday to prepare the ground for the June 28-29 European Union summit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.