France, German seek transactions tax deal by May
February 19, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

France, German seek transactions tax deal by May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France and Germany want to strike a deal on a planned tax on financial transactions before European Parliament elections in May, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

“We want to wrap up (a deal on) the financial transaction tax, which has united us from the start, before the European elections,” he said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris.

Despite support from Paris and Berlin, the tax has struggled to get off the ground with only 11 European countries signed up for it and divisions over its scope. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas)

