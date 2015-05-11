FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finmin sees no Greek deal with euro zone on Monday
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

French finmin sees no Greek deal with euro zone on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Talks between Greece and its euro zone creditors on Monday must show progress but won’t be decisive, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels on Monday with Greece under pressure to reach a cash-for-reforms deal as it faces a 750 million euro payment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

The meeting of finance ministers “will be important but not decisive,” Sapin told reporters. “Things have progressed but are not ripe enough to allow to conclude.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Brian Love)

