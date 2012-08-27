FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French deficit seen below 3 pct GDP in 2013-Moscovici
August 27, 2012

French deficit seen below 3 pct GDP in 2013-Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that France would bring its deficit below the 3 percent of GDP threshold next year but declined to offer details of an expected downward revision to the government’s growth forecast.

At a briefing at the German finance ministry following talks with his counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, Moscovici said only that next year’s growth forecast should be “solid and realistic”.

“We will be below 3 percent in 2013,” he said of the deficit ratio. The government is currently forecasting growth of 1.2 percent for 2013.

