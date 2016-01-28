FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested with handguns at Paris' Euro Disney park
January 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested with handguns at Paris' Euro Disney park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French police arrested on Thursday a man carrying two low-calibre handguns at the Euro Disney amusement park outside Paris, an Interior Ministry official said.

French media had said that the man had been carrying the two guns concealed in a bag. A Euro Disney spokeswoman said she had no immediate information to offer about the incident.

France remains in a state of emergency since Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a series of jihadist attacks in and near Paris in November. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)

