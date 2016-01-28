FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armed man arrested at Disneyland Paris was carrying a Koran - police source
January 28, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Armed man arrested at Disneyland Paris was carrying a Koran - police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A man arrested on Thursday by French police at a hotel in the Disneyland Paris amusement park is a 28-year-old European who had a two handguns and a Koran in his bag, a police source said.

The man was unknown to police prior to the incident and his bag set off a security alarm as he went through a metal detector at the park’s New York Hotel, the source said.

Police were searching for a woman who may have been accompanying him, but disappeared during the security check, the source added. (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)

