8 months ago
French baby dies after taking product to treat Vitamin D deficiency
January 3, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 8 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A 10-day-old French baby died on Dec. 21 after getting a dose of a product used to treat Vitamin D deficiencies, said a French medical safety watchdog body late on Monday.

The French body said it had not yet established the links between the death of the child - who suffered a cardio-respiratory attack - and the ingestion of the 'Uvesterol D' product, developed by the Crinex laboratory.

"Investigations are under way to establish the precise cause of death and to see if it could be linked to Uvesterol D," said the French medical safety watchdog in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

