FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
France to suspend sales of Uvesterol D Vitamin D deficiency product
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 4, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 8 months ago

France to suspend sales of Uvesterol D Vitamin D deficiency product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France has started measures to suspend sales of a product known as Uvesterol D, used for Vitamin D deficiency, after the death of a baby who had been given a dose of it, a French medical safety watchdog said on Wednesday.

"The conclusions of investigations so far show evidence pointing to a probable link between the death, and the dose of Uvesterol D that was administered," the medical safety agency ANSM said in a statement.

Uvesterol D is developed by the Crinex laboratory.

Officials at Crinex could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Eric Faye; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.