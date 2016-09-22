France aims to slash welfare budget deficit in 2017 -Les Echos

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France will vastly reduce the size of its welfare budget deficit in 2017, Health Minister Marisol Touraine told newspaper Les Echos on Thursday, saying cost cuts had "saved" the social security system.

The annual deficit in the welfare budget, which pays for healthcare and benefits payments, is set to fall to 400 million euros ($448 million)in 2017 from 3.4 billion euros in 2016, the minister said.

"We'll have saved the 'Sécu'", Touraine said, using the French diminutive for the body created after World War Two.

The savings should help the Socialist government which has pledged to bring down the overall budget deficit to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product next year.

Cost-cutting measures have included a lowering of drugs reimbursements, a decrease of allowances for wealthier families and a cheaper functioning of hospitals, Touraine said.

However, the annual deficit of the so-called Old-age Solidarity Fund, which guarantees a minimum means of subsistence when the retirement pension is insufficient, is set to remain stable in 2016 and 2017 at 3.8 billion euros.

France's overall budget deficit rose to more than 7 percent of GDP in 2009 and last year was down to 3.5 percent, the euro zone's fourth-highest. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Yann Le Guerniguou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)