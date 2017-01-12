FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Paris Mideast peace talks not aiming to replace direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations -Hollande
January 12, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

Paris Mideast peace talks not aiming to replace direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations -Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said that talks to discuss the Middle East peace process in Paris on Sunday do not aim to replace bilateral negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Hollande, who was giving his last speech to the foreign diplomatic corps before stepping down in May, also said on Thursday that potential Syria peace talks had to resume quickly and include all components of Syrian society, as well as regional actors and be under the auspices of the United Nations.

He added that an increase in violence in Libya was extremely concerning, but that dividing the country was not an option. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

