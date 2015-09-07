France's Hollande confident in long-term China growth

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that China’s rate of economic growth remained significant and high, and that while the Chinese stock market had experienced jolts it had nonetheless gained a lot in value.

“I have total confidence in the ability of the Chinese authorities to put the economy on a long-term growth path, even if there can be slowdowns,” Hollande told a news conference.

He added that it was very important that Europe achieve more growth. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)