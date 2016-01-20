FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State of emergency likely to be extended in France
January 20, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

State of emergency likely to be extended in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The state of emergency in France is likely to be extended beyond the end of February, the head of French parliament said on Wednesday, citing French President Francois Hollande.

“He said it (the extension) it looked quite likely,” Claude Bartolone told journalists after meeting Hollande.

A state of emergency in France was declared after the terrorists’ attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in November.

Emergency measures that give authorities extra powers to assign house arrests and conduct raids without a judicial warrant were set to expire on Feb. 26.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

