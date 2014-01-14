FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says his personal life must remain private
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

France's Hollande says his personal life must remain private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande, under fire over an alleged affair with an actress, refused on Tuesday to discuss his personal life but said he would clarify the status of France’s first lady before a visit to the United States next month.

His official partner, Valerie Trierweiler, has been in hospital since last Friday after a celebrity magazine published photos of what it said was Hollande in a motorcylist’s helmet visiting actress Julie Gayet for nocturnal trysts.

“Everyone in their personal life can face trials. That’s our case. These are painful moments. But I have one principle, and that is that personal life should be treated privately, respecting each person’s intimacy,” Hollande told a news conference.

“This is neither the place nor the moment to (discuss) that. If I do not respond to any question on that topic today, I will do so before (the U.S. visit),” Hollande said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.