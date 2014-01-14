FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande seeks tax convergence with Germany, joint energy corp
#Energy
January 14, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande seeks tax convergence with Germany, joint energy corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that France and Germany should harmonise corporate taxes and proposed a joint Franco-German company to drive the switch to renewable energy modeled on European planemaker Airbus.

“We have to create a convergence in tax policies, starting with corporation tax,” Hollande told a news conference, adding that the new German coalition’s decision to create a minimum wage was a first step.

“We are very satisfied with Airbus,” he said, referring to the European-owned plane maker. “The idea is to make a big French-German company for the energy transition.” (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Edited by Paul Taylor)

