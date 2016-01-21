Arab, Kurdish forces to get more support to fight Islamic State - Hollande

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that Arab and Kurdish forces would be given additional support to help retake Islamic State’s bastions in Syria and Iraq.

He said that any political negotiation to end the Syrian crisis needed to provide clarity on the future leadership of the country.

“The (military) strategy comes through the liberation of the cities of Raqqa and Mosul,” Hollande said in a New Year’s address to French and foreign ambassadors.

Hollande added that Paris was ready to train Libyan security forces once a government was fully in place and warned that the power vacuum in Lebanon needed to be resolved urgently.

He also said progress had been made implementing the Minsk accords to end the conflict in Ukraine but that the process needed to go faster. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)