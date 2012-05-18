Spain's banks need recapitalisation - Hollande

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday Spain’s banks should be recapitalised by Europe’s bailout funds and everything must be done to keep Greece in the euro zone.

Responding to a question about Spain’s banks, Hollande said: “It would surely be desirable that there is a recapitalisation and it would surely be necessary that this recapitalisation can be done with the European solidarity mechanisms.”

Speaking to journalists in Washington ahead of a Group of a Eight summit and after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama, he added: “We must do everything so that Greece can stay in the euro zone.”

When asked whether strategic oil stocks should be used to calm oil prices, Hollande said all means should be mobilised.