France's Hollande considers legal action over actress liaison report

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande has complained of breach of privacy and is considering legal action after French magazine Closer alleged he was having an affair with an actress, a source in his office said on Friday.

“Francois Hollande greatly deplores the invasion of his privacy, to which he has a right as any other citizen does. He is studying what action, including legal action, to take following this publication,” the source said.

The weekly tabloid earlier published a 7-page photo spread of comings and goings outside a Parisian apartment block to support its allegation.

The pictures showed the arrival of one man resembling one of Hollande’s bodyguards, a second man - which it purported was Hollande - arriving and leaving on a scooter and unidentifiable in a black helmet.

A woman who the publication alleged was actress Julie Gayet was also seen arriving at and leaving the same apartment. (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau and John Irish; editing by Mark John, John Stonestreet)