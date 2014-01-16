FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Noyer says Hollande's reform pact "exactly" what needed
January 16, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Noyer says Hollande's reform pact "exactly" what needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande’s new reform pact is just what France needs to revise the competitiveness of its companies and economy, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.

“The pact proposed by the President is exactly what is needed to get growth going,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said on French radio Europe 1.

Noyer also said that the European Central Bank was prepared if needed to take additional action to support growth in the euro zone. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

