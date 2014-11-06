FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says wants France to host 2024 Olympic Games
#Olympics News
November 6, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande says wants France to host 2024 Olympic Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that he was in favour of France applying to host the Olympic Games in 2024, and that the country was a candidate to host the World Expo the following year.

“Yes, France will apply for the World Expo. That’s 50 million visitors,” Hollande said during a live question-and-answer session on TF1 TV. “And, for the 2024 Olympic Games, I am in favour of the city of Paris presenting its candidacy, if it decides to do so.” (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

