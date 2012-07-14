FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande: Peugeot must renegotiate layoff plan
July 14, 2012

France's Hollande: Peugeot must renegotiate layoff plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that car maker Peugeot must renegotiate its proposal to lay off 8,000 workers and close one of its assembly plants to ensure that the social impact of the measures was minimised.

In a television interview to celebrate France's national day, Hollande said that a government plan for the ailing car sector, due to be announced before the end of July, would include public incentives to encourage consumers to purchase French-made cars.

