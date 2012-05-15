FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Hollande changes plane after lightning strike
May 15, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

French Hollande changes plane after lightning strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - A presidential jet carrying newly inaugurated French President Francois Hollande was hit by lightning en route to Berlin and forced to turn back to Paris, but the Socialist was unharmed and took off again in another plane, a presidential source said.

Hollande, who was sworn in as president on Tuesday morning, was expected to arrive with a delay of one and a half hours for his first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after he set off in the second aircraft. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)

