Hollande has "big hopes" for Rafale fighter jet deals

French President Francois Hollande speaks during the meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at the UN for their World of Work Summit in Geneva, Switzerland June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he had “big hopes” for future export contracts of Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets.

“We have big hopes for commercial successes of the Rafale,” Hollande told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, adding that he hoped deals would be concluded in the coming weeks or months.

France has this year already concluded deals for jets to Egypt and Qatar and is a finalising a contract in India. It is currently in talks with the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.