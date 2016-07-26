FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande said church attackers had pledged allegiance to IS
July 26, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande said church attackers had pledged allegiance to IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday two hostage takers who killed a priest in a church in Normandy, northern France, were terrorists who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

"Daesh has declared war on us, we must fight this war by all means, while respecting the rule of law, what makes us a democracy," he told reporters at the scene in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, south of Rouen, using an Arab acronym for the Islamist extremist group. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

