PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France’s competition authority will investigate hotel booking websites to examine the way they deal with hotels, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

France filed a legal complaint in May against U.S.-owned hotel reservation website Booking.com, saying anti-fraud officials uncovered what they said were unfair clauses in the firm’s contracts with hoteliers. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)