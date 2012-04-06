FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IKEA France admits unethical practices in spying probe
April 6, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 6 years ago

IKEA France admits unethical practices in spying probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - The management of IKEA in France, where workers have sued the company for allegedly spying on employees, admitted on Friday that activities contravening its ethical standards had taken place and pledged to put a stop to them.

Police searched the French headquarters of the Swedish furniture group at Plaisir, in the western suburbs of Paris, last month after employees filed the complaint.

The firm, which launched its own enquiry with the help of independent advisors last month, said in a statement that it had “established that practices took place which did not respect the company’s values and the ethics”.

“Ikea totally condemns the practices brought to light which contravene its must fundamental principles, especially the right to privacy,” the statement said, without providing further details.

“These practices go against the ethics of IKEA which call for its activities to be conducted in an upright and honest manner,” the statement said.

Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published in February emails allegedly exchanged between IKEA’s management in France and a private security company.

The paper, which did not say how it obtained the mails, said they showed the company had sought information from police files on numerous people including a union leader and a client in dispute with the company. (Reporting by Thierry Leveque; writing by Daniel Flynn)

