Klepierre could replace EDF in CAC40 index reshuffle - analysts

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shopping centre operator Klepierre could replace power utility Electricite de France (EDF) in France’s bluechip CAC40 index when its composition is reviewed in December, according to two analyst notes.

The CAC40 index composition is reviewed every three months, based on free-floating capitalisation and trading volume, with the next meeting of the review committee expected around Dec. 10 or 11.

In notes to investors, Exane BNP Paribas and Societe Generale both raised the possibility of Klepierre replacing EDF.

“EDF is the smallest CAC 40 constituent and is at risk of being removed”, said Exane BNP Paribas, adding that Klepierre is the best-ranked and balanced candidate and hence best poised to join the index.

According to ThomsonReuters data, Klepierre has the 31st highest floating capital on the Paris stock exchange, ahead of EDF in 66th place.

“While there are no particularly convincing add candidates ... it is feasible that Klepierre ... could replace EDF”, said Societe Generale.

“EDF has dropped in the size ranking and is now the smallest constituent”, it added.

The 85.5 percent state-owned utility has the CAC40’s 19th biggest market capitalisation with a value of nearly 30 billion euros but a free float of just 13.71 percent according to ThomsonReuters data.

Its stock has dropped about 35 percent in the year to date due to lower power prices and major nuclear projects that have stretched its balance sheet.

Klepierre has a market value of just 13.2 billion euros but a free-float of 78.66 percent following BNP Paribas’s sale of its 6.5 pct stake.

A Euronext spokesperson declined to comment on possible CAC40 index changes.

At 10:55 GMT Klepierre shares were trading up 0.6 pct, while EDF shares were up 0.7 pct. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, editing by Geert De Clercq)