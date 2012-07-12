FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-French June consumer prices rise 0.1 pct m/m
July 12, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-French June consumer prices rise 0.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - National statistics office INSEE on Thursday gave the following
data for consumer prices, calculated in accordance with EU accounting standards.
    
                                     Index        m/m (pct chg)   y/y (pct chg)
 EU-harmonised                       114.02       0.1             2.3
                                                                  
 Category                     Weight  Index        m/m             y/y               
 Total (national measure)     10000   126.35       0               1.9               
 Seasonally adjusted CPI      10000   125.91       0.1             2              
 Food                         1638    131.8        0.4             3.2            
   Fresh produce              205     146.6        2.9             7.8            
   Food excl fresh produce    1433    129.7        0               2.5            
 Tobacco                      198     225.87       0               5.7            
 Manufactured goods           2987    102.3        0.1             1              
   Clothing. shoes            466     110.86       0.6             4              
   Healthcare products        460     83.38        -0.3            -2.9           
   Other manufactured goods   2061    104.82       0               1.2            
 Energy                       868     173.8        -2.1            3.3            
   Of which oil products      518     206.9        -3.5            3.3            
 Services                     4309    132.3        0.3             1.7            
   Rent. water. collection    737     137.1        0.1             2              
 of household waste                                                               
   Healthcare services        529     120.86       0.2             0.7            
   Transport and              523     100.51       1               -2.2           
 communications                                                                   
   Other services             2520    140.72       0.3             2.6            
 Total excl rent and tobacco  9217    124.26       0               1.9            
 Total excl tobacco           9802    124.78       0               1.9            
 Underlying price index*      6096    121.84       0.2             1.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
