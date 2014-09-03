FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two French mutual insurers agree to enter tie-up talks
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Two French mutual insurers agree to enter tie-up talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - French mutual health insurer Mutuelle Generale said on Wednesday it had entered exclusive tie-up talks with bigger rival Malakoff Mederic to create the country’s biggest not-for-profit mutual insurer owned by policyholders.

Based on 2013 figures, the combined group would have 4.6 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in annual revenue, with 2.4 billion coming from health insurance, Malakoff said separately in a statement.

With smaller mutuals under pressure from retirement funds to merge with bigger rivals, Mutuelle Generale said in June it was weighing opening partnership talks with either Malakoff or Humanis, another big French mutual.

France’s mutual insurers, which compete with listed rivals such as AXA in some business lines like life insurance, are bracing for a shake-up as a new law will require all workers to have health policies on top of their basic state-provided health insurance from 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.7607 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.