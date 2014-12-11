FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurers see 1.8 bln euro cost from French storms
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Insurers see 1.8 bln euro cost from French storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Insurers are facing 1.8 billion euro ($2.24 billion) bill for claims from exceptionally high storm damage in France this year, the French insurance association (AFA) said on Thursday.

Southern France, which usually enjoys a warm, dry Mediterranean climate, has suffered successive waves of rain storms in recent months, repeatedly causing deadly floods.

In the most recent episode, heavy rains and flooding triggered 50,000 damage claims with the cost expected to reach as much as 220 million euros, the AFA said in a statement.

In addition to the rains in southern France, insurers have also faced heavy claims earlier in the year from several hailstorms, causing losses in particular in the prime Bordeaux wine-producing region.

At 1.8 billion euros in the first 11 months of the year, damage claims from storms are running over the annual average of 1.5 billion euros seen in the past.

$1 = 0.8029 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.