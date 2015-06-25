French life insurance inflows rise as investor risk-aversion eases

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - French life insurers saw inflows rise 15 percent in the first five months of the year as investors put more cash in higher-risk unit-linked funds than guaranteed-return funds for the first time, the French insurance federation said on Thursday.

The development is good news for life insurers such as AXA and CNP Assurances, which have had to contend with rock-bottom interest rates that have hampered efforts to generate the returns needed to maintain payout guarantees.

Life insurers also generally earn higher fees on unit-linked funds than on so-called euro-denominated funds, which guarantee a capital return and are almost exclusively invested in low-risk fixed-income assets with low yields.

French savers who invest in life insurance contracts have until now preferred the safety of euro-denominated funds, but that has changed as yields have fallen to record lows this year.

“The French have understood that they need to accept some of the risk if they want to have more dynamic returns,” Bernard Spitz, head of the FFSA French insurance federation, told a news conference.

Net inflows were 10.7 billion euros ($11.99 billion) in the first five months of 2015, compared with 9.3 billion euros in the same period last year, according to the FFSA.

Unit-linked funds accounted for 54 percent of the inflows. Though the FFSA did not offer a direct five-month comparison with last year, unit-linked funds accounted for only 30 percent of total 2014 net inflows.

French central bank governor Christian Noyer has repeatedly warned life insurers about making payout promises that they may struggle to honour in light of the meagre returns they earn these days on their bond portfolios.

Life insurance in France is somewhat of a misnomer as contracts do not necessarily have to pay out on the death of the policyholder.

They are hugely popular with French savers because they offer tax relief on gains if investors keep their money in a contract for at least four years, with an even bigger tax break after eight years. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Goodman)