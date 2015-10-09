French insurers see 550-650 mln eur hit from flash floods

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The French insurance industry expects the deadly flash floods in southern France last week to cost them a combined 550-650 million euros ($625-739 million), their industry association said on Friday.

Nineteen people died in weekend floods along the Riviera region after torrential rain struck the Alpes-Maritimes and Var departments, inundating towns including Cannes and disrupting transport.

The Association Francaise de l‘Assurance said that insurers expected to receive 60,000 claims and that they were taking steps to make it easier for clients to file these. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)